IVE lands on second spot on star brand reputation rankings for May; Ma Dong Seok and Byeon Woo Seok follow; SEE LIST

Trot singer Lim Young Woong clinched the top spot in May's star brand reputation rankings. Following closely behind are IVE and Ma Dong Seok, securing the second and third spots, respectively. These rankings were recently released by The Korean Business Research Institute for the month of May for all stars.

The rankings were established by analyzing media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various stars. This analysis utilized big data collected from April 30 to May 30.

Top 5 of May star brand reputation rankings: Lim Young Woong, IVE and more

Lim Young Woong maintained his top position on the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,485,159, reflecting a 17.28 percent increase from April. Lim Young Woong is a versatile South Korean singer, known for his proficiency in ballad, pop, and trot genres. Additionally, he is an entertainer and a YouTuber. He debuted as a singer with his first single Hate You and gained widespread recognition four years later by winning first place on the reality television show Mr. Trot, surpassing 17,000 other contestants.

IVE secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 6,123,143, demonstrating an impressive 74.37 percent surge in their score compared to last month. IVE is a South Korean girl group formed under Starship Entertainment, consisting of six talented members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Known for their captivating music and their exploration of themes centered around self-love, IVE has garnered recognition for their unique style and resonant messages in their songs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ma Dong Seok surged to the third position with a remarkable 128.90 percent rise in his brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 6,034,312 for May. Also recognized by his alternate name, Don Lee, Ma Dong Seok is a South Korean–American actor primarily active in South Korea. His latest blockbuster, The Roundup: Punishment, is leading to become the top-grossing film of 2024.

Byeon Woo Seok secured the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 5,804,762, showcasing a significant 73.48 percent increase in his score compared to last month. His popularity has soared recently, largely attributed to his leading role in the acclaimed drama Lovely Runner, where he stars alongside the talented actress Kim Hye Yoon.

Finally, rounding out the top five is Kim Soo Hyun, with a brand reputation index of 5,617,081 for May. Kim Soo Hyun is renowned as a top Hallyu star. He recently starred in Queen of Tears alongside the stunning Kim Ji Won, which achieved the title of becoming the highest-rated series on tvN.

Top 30 stars of May’s star brand reputation rankings

Lim Young Woong IVE Ma Dong Seok Byeon Woo Seok Kim Soo Hyun Son Heung Min Yoo Jae Suk aespa ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo SEVENTEEN ILLIT (G)I-DLE LE SSERAFIM Block B’s Zico IU Ryu Hyun Jin Lee Chan Won BTS Kim Moo Yeol NCT Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Son Suk Ku Park Sung Hoon BLACKPINK Kim Ha Seong OH MY GIRL Jun Hyun Moo Lee Byung Hun Song Joong Ki Chun Woo Hee

ALSO READ: Top 8 most iconic scenes in Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner: Ryu Sun Jae’s first love in ep 2, Im Sol’s birthday song and more