IVE leads May girl group brand reputation rankings followed by ILLIT and (G)I-DLE on second, third spots; Check top 30

May girl group Reputation rankings have been announced with IVE taking the lead at the no. 1 spot, followed by ILLIT and (G)I-DLE in no. 2 and no. 3 spots. Know the top 30 here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on May 12, 2024  |  02:05 PM IST |  17.8K
IVE: STARSHIP Entertainment, ILLIT: BELIFT LAB, (G)I-DLE: Cube Entertainment

May girl group reputation rankings have been announced and IVE has appeared on top for this month. The Newbie girl group of HYBE, ILLIT took the second spot, and (G)I-DLE came out on third. 

IVE takes the no. 1 spot, ILLIT second, and (G)I-DLE third on girl group brand reputation rankings for May

The girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of May have been unveiled by the Korean Business Research Institute. The rankings are decided on the basis of a thorough examination of media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community index of girl groups from April 12 to May 12. 

IVE emerged at the top of girl group brand reputations for May with a major increase of 214.87 percent since last month, their total score to 8,326,214. Meanwhile, IVE recently made a comeback with their mini album IVE SWITCH on April, 29. 


The phrases HEYA, festival, and elementary school president were ranked high in IVE’s analysis while Wonyoung-esque, positive, and powerful were the highest-ranking words. The girl group also had 91.05 % positive reactions in the positivity-negativity analysis. 

Taking the second spot was the rookie girl group ILLIT, with a 5,877,206 brand reputation index. It was a 75.55 percent rise since the month of April.   

(G)I-DLE secured the third spot with a 58.50 percent increase from April rankings and got a 4,869,835 brand reputation ranking. 

LE SSERAFIM took the fourth position with a 4,244,658 score for May and recorded a whopping 234 percent rise in their index.
Lastly, BABYMONSTER who recently dropped their official debut album BABYMONS7ER took the fifth spot on the May girl group brand reputation rankings. They saw a 58.67% rise in their index since last month and recorded a 4,085,140 ranking. 

Who took the rest of the spots on the May girl group brand reputation rankings?

  1. IVE
  2. ILLIT
  3. (G)I-DLE
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. BABYMONSTER
  6. TWICE
  7. aespa
  8. BLACKPINK
  9. Apink
  10. OH MY GIRL
  11. Girls’ Generation
  12. Red Velvet
  13. NMIXX
  14. H1-KEY
  15. MAMAMOO
  16. WJSN
  17. KISS OF LIFE
  18. Rocket Punch
  19. woo!ah!
  20. NewJeans
  21. fromis_9
  22. ITZY
  23. STAYC
  24. UNICODE
  25. Dreamcatcher
  26. APRIL
  27. Kep1er
  28. ALICE
  29. UNIS
  30. Girl’s Day

Credits: STARSHIP Entertainment, BELIFT LAB, Cube Entertainment
Latest Articles