IVE, Lim Young Woong, (G)I-DLE and more among YouTube's most-watched K-pop MV Of 2023; here’s the full list

IVE, Lim Young Woong, (G)I-DLE, and several other notable K-pop artists including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and BTS’ Jungkook made it to YouTube's compilation of the top 10 most watched Korean music videos in 2023, on basis of views garnered within the premises of South Korea.

YouTube unveils list of top-10 most watched K-pop music videos of 2023

As the year draws to a close, YouTube has unveiled the top 10 most-watched music videos of 2023 in Korea. The rankings, compiled from views by Korean users between January 1 and October 31, 2023, spotlighted the nation's music preferences.

IVE, known for their previous success in the charts, dominated this year's list with a notable presence. Securing two spots within the top 4, the group's impactful performances captivated audiences. Their chart-topping anthem I AM claimed the pinnacle as the most-watched music video of the year in Korea. Additionally, their pre-released single Kitsch made a solid impression, securing the fourth spot on the list.

The K-pop sensation's double appearance underscored its widespread popularity and continued resonance with audiences. IVE's captivating visuals, choreography, and infectious tunes struck a chord with viewers, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in the Korean music scene.

Here are the Top 10 most-watched K-pop music videos of 2023

Following IVE, Lim Young Woong's emotive ballad Grain of Sand struck an emotional chord, showcasing the genre's ability to convey poignant narratives.

(G)I-DLE's magnetic Queencard further exemplified the genre's range, merging catchy melodies with captivating visuals. Meanwhile, IVE's Kitsch delivered a prelude to their grandeur, securing a prominent place in the top rankings.

Jisoo's FLOWER from BLACKPINK infused the list with charisma and style, complemented by YOASOBI's spellbinding Idol, showcasing K-pop's prowess in storytelling and musical innovation.

NewJeans' Super Shy introduced a fresh vibe, followed by BTS's Jungkook collaborating with Latto for the compelling track Seven, both contributing distinct flavors to the list.

SEVENTEEN's energetic Super and aespa's addictive Spicy capped off the list, illustrating K-pop's ability to blend various influences into an enthralling musical experience.

Collectively, these diverse tracks showcase K-pop's global resonance, unified by passionate fans and artists pushing the boundaries, reaffirming its status as a cultural force transcending borders.

