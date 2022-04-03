IVE members take on a glamorous and romantic concept in new teaser images for ‘LOVE DIVE’

IVE released a group concept photo with Yujin and Rei of the second single 'LOVE DIVE' through the official social media handles on the afternoon of April 2. Yujin perfectly digested the hairstyle with both hair curled up, revealing a cute and lovely visual. Ray showed off her unique charm with her unique hime cut, and evoked her dreamy aura through close-up shots of her dark eyes.

In the group cut that was released, IVE showed off a unique style of six people in six colors in a mood that felt the warmth of spring, and boasted a splendid and sophisticated visual chemistry. IVE's new single 'LOVE DIVE' is an album with a confident and unstoppable message to jump in whenever you have the courage to love.

On November 2, 2021, Starship Entertainment announced that they would be debuting a new girl group, the first time since WJSN in 2016. The members were revealed from November 3 to 8 (in order: Yujin, Gaeul, Wonyoung, Liz, Rei, and Leeseo). On November 8, 2021, Starship revealed that the group will be debuting on December 1.

On December 8, 2021, exactly a week after debut, IVE earned their first ever music show win on MBC's ‘Show Champion’, making them the fastest girl group to win first place since debut. The song went on to win on music shows 13 times, winning triple crown on KBS2's ‘Music Bank’, MBC's ‘Music Core’, and SBS ‘Inkigayo’. In addition, 'Eleven' recorded the highest initial total number of album sales in its first week of release, the highest among girl group debut albums.

IVE, who debuted in December of last year, rose to the top of domestic and international charts, including 13 awards on music shows, through his first single 'ELEVEN'. IVE's second single 'LOVE DIVE' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 5th.

