IVE paves new order, drops cinematic pre-release Rebel Heart music video ahead of IVE EMPATHY album

Popular K-pop girl group IVE pre-released the title track Rebel Heart from their third EP album IVE EMPATHY today, on January 13 at 6 PM KST. The music video, featuring the 6 members, An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, shows the transition from the chaos of rebellion to the calm of a successful mission.

In the MV, the IVE members are seen standing alone at various places like a school or in the middle of the road. It symbolically depicts the youth's attempt to defy the existing order, even if it meant them being all alone, devoid of any support. The video begins with soft piano melodies, and then transitions into intense music, depicting the chaos involved in rebellion.

The end again included calming music, marking the end of struggle for resistance and the setting up of a new order by them. In this part, the IVE members are seen wearing white, and smiling happily watching white feathers flying amidst the background of the night sky. It depicts the end of dark times with the arrival of a new light of hope. Watch the MV here:

The Starship Entertainment girl group announced the release of their third mini-album IVE EMPATHY on Christmas day last year. They released the teaser video of the lead track of the album, Rebel Heart, a day before the song's MV's airing, increasing its anticipation. The agency also released the dreamy concept photos of the six members from January 6 onwards, teasing a little of the vibe of the Rebel Heart MV. The music video can be said to have justified the hype created by the concept pictures.

The girl group did not disappoint with the vocals and visuals in the newly dropped MV. The full IVE EMPATHY album will be dropping on February 3, 2025. The release of the album's title track, Rebel Heart, marked IVE’s first Korean release in nine months, following their successful album IVE SWITCH.

