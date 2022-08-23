IVE prove their growing popularity as they sell over 400,000 album copies of ‘After LIKE’ in one day

According to Hanteo Chart, Korea’s largest album sales site, IVE sold 460,000 copies on the first day of release, breaking the Initial Chodong record of 338,100 copies of the second single 'LOVE DIVE', showing a career high.

IVE released the third single 'After LIKE' on August 22nd and opened the door to full-fledged comeback activities. As soon as the title song 'After Like' was released, it entered the top spots, such as 1st place on the Bugs real-time chart, 4th on the Melon real-time chart, 7th on the Genie real-time chart, and 9th on the Melon Top 100.

Since then, 'After LIKE’ has steadily risen in the rankings and ranked first on the Melon real-time chart at 11 pm on the 22nd, and as of on August 23rd, the Bugs real-time chart 1st, Genie 2nd, Melon real-time 3rd, Flo 24 It ranked 6th on the Time Chart and 4th on the Melon Top 100, maintaining the top spot on the charts.

In addition, their previous albums, the first single 'Eleven' and the second single 'Love Dive', are still ranked at the top of various music charts along with new songs, proving that they are the representative 4th generation group in name and reality. It is receiving a lot of love not only in Korea but also in overseas charts. 'After Like' topped the iTunes charts in many countries, including Bahrain, Finland, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Chile, New Zealand, and Mexico.

IVE's new album 'After Like' is a song that creates a splendid atmosphere by mixing various genres such as EDM, pop, and house based on the kick rhythm.

