IVE releases youthful group teaser photos & more for comeback with ‘After Like’

IVE has released more gorgeous concept photos ahead of their return with ‘After Like’! On August 2 at 7:30 pm IST, Starship Entertainment released the ‘I’VE SUMMER’ version concept photos for members Rei and Liz, as well as concept photos for Jang Wonyoung and Gaeul on August 3 at 7:30 pm IST.

Like the previously released concept photos for An Yujin and Leeseo, these photos use polaroid-reminiscent shots and film camera aesthetics to create a soft and relaxed atmosphere. From photos captured in the rain, to night-time images, this concept captures every facet of summer.

Following this, all six of IVE’s members also starred in the first set of group teaser photos for ‘After Like’, in the same ‘I’VE SUMMER’ concept. The photos feature the members in white clothes with minimal make-up looks, embracing youthful innocence. Check out the photos, below:

IVE debuted in December 2021 with six members - An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. With the lead single from their debut single album ‘ELEVEN’, the rookie girl group set a new record by receiving their first music show win just seven days after their debut.

With every successive round of teasers released by IVE for their upcoming album ‘After Like’, the atmosphere being created is vastly different from the group’s previous single albums, ‘ELEVEN’ and ‘LOVE DIVE’.

While the previous two releases adopted a glamorous vibe with high-fashion outfits and make-up looks, ‘After Like’ has so far been going in a completely different direction with its styling and concept. Based on the concept photos released presently, the girl group seems to be going for a girl-next-door vibe, following six friends spending an unforgettable summer together. Stay tuned for more updates!

