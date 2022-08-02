IVE’s comeback with ‘After Like’: All we know so far featuring ‘I’VE SUMMER FILM’ & more

On July 24, rookie girl group IVE officially announced details about their upcoming release, sharing that they will be dropping their third single album ‘After Like’. Ahead of their comeback on August 22, IVE has kicked off the countdown to the release. On July 31 IST, the girl group released a video titled ‘I’VE SUMMER FILM’.

Slightly over two minutes long, the video takes on a completely different concept as compared to what we’ve seen previously from IVE. While their previous releases ‘ELEVEN’ and ‘LOVE DIVE’ were glamorous, this short film introduces us to IVE’s innocence and the pure friendship shared between the six members.

The video includes all six members sharing their thoughts through narration, speaking together towards the end, “Promise me that you won’t forget about the summer of the six of us.” Full of cinematic shots just like a youth K-Drama, the video embraces friendship and makes the viewer reminisce about their own precious memories.

Watch the ‘I’VE SUMMER FILM’ video, below:

Following this, Starship Entertainment released two sets of teaser photos on August 1 at 7:30 am IST, one for IVE’s An Yujin, and one for member Leeseo. Titled ‘I’VE SUMMER’, the teaser photos continue with the soft atmosphere created by the ‘I’VE SUMMER FILM’ video.

Check out the teaser photos, below:

Debuting on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘ELEVEN’, IVE comprises six members - An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The girl group recorded their first music show with the lead single from the album just seven days after their debut.

Soon after, IVE made their first ever comeback in April 2022, with ‘LOVE DIVE’. Stay tuned for more updates about their upcoming release, ‘After Like’.

