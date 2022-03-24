IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Liz are queens of DIVE’s hearts in new concept photos for 1st comeback

On March 24, Starship Entertainment unveiled the concept photos for IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Liz. Dressed in an edgy version of a school uniform, both of them look absolutely gorgeous, especially with beautiful bejewelled heart pieces. Their first comeback ‘LOVE DIVE’ will be out soon.

Earlier, IVE released a promotional video for his second single 'LOVE DIVE' through the official social media handles. The six members showed off the lifelike visuals of Cupid, the god of love, with gorgeous and sophisticated styling, and at the end of the video, they appeared in school looks wearing a crown, exuding a unique aura that illuminates the darkness.

In this promotional video, 'DEAR. CUPID’ Starting with the phrase ‘Cupid’, ‘Who is Cupid?’, ‘Why do you pick certain people? Six questions about Cupid appear, including 'Is there a standard?' and 'Lastly, how can I meet cupid?'

IVE's new single 'LOVE DIVE' is an album with a confident and unstoppable charm that encourages you to jump in whenever you have the courage to love. IVE is in the midst of preparing to shine on stage with more upgraded visuals and performances. IVE is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The group made their debut on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘Eleven’.

IVE's second single 'LOVE DIVE' will be released through various online music sites at 2:30pm IST on April 5th.

