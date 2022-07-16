IVE’s ‘LOVE DIVE’ crosses 100 million streams on Spotify; Joins ‘ELEVEN’

Rookie girl group IVE’s song ‘LOVE DIVE’ has crossed the 100 million mark on Spotify! As of writing, the song stands at 102,211,961 streams on the global music streaming platform. With this, ‘LOVE DIVE’ joins IVE’s debut song ‘ELEVEN’ to have crossed this milestone on Spotify, and becomes their second track to hit this mark.

Previously, upon its release, ‘LOVE DIVE’ recorded the biggest first week debut streams for a song released by a K-pop girl group in 2022 on Spotify. The dark modern pop genre song possesses an addictive chorus, and carries the message of encouraging one to follow the feeling of having the courage to fall in love.

Marking IVE’s first ever comeback since their debut, ‘LOVE DIVE’ was released on April 5. Following its release, the song’s music video became IVE’s fastest to ever hit the 100 million mark on YouTube, doing so on June 15, in about two months and 10 days. This record was previously held by IVE’s debut music video for ‘ELEVEN’, which took about three months and one week to cross 100 million views.

Comprising six members, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, IVE debuted on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘ELEVEN’, which included the title track of the same name, and a B-side track, ‘Take It’. Earning their first music show win in just seven days since their debut, IVE became the fastest girl group to earn a music show win.

Following this, IVE released their second single album in April, ‘LOVE DIVE’, along with a music video for the title track of the same name. The single album also includes the song ‘ROYAL’.

Congratulations to IVE!

