IVE’s members glitter in new individual & group concept photos ahead of comeback with ‘After LIKE’

IVE has released new concept photos for ‘After LIKE’! Titled ‘IVE’, this set of photos features the same outfits as the previously released unit images that had a striking yellow background. However, the newly released group concept photo comes with a pure black background, highlighting the members. Check out the concept photo below:

Prior to this, individual concept photos for all six members of IVE were also released. On August 10, Starship Entertainment dropped individual photos for members Rei, Liz and Jang Wonyoung.

While Rei appears to be posing while on a yacht, Liz’s images highlight a cityscape in the background.

Further, Jang Wonyoung’s images feature the IVE member posing while sitting on a lounge chair, and standing in a location similar to Liz.

In photos released the day after, IVE’s youngest member Leeseo can be seen posing beside a massive table in a vast room, while enormous windows in the background show the scenery around the location.

IVE’s Gaeul also catches one’s attention, with her striking short blonde hair, and her platform boots.

Meanwhile, IVE’s An Yujin can be seen posing in images taken on the deck of a yacht, as deep blue water stretches into the distance behind her.

IVE comprises six members, An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The rookie girl group debuted on December 1, 2021, with their first single album, ‘ELEVEN’. Following this, they made comeback with their second single album ‘LOVE DIVE’ in April 2022.

Going by the schedule previously released, we can expect more concept photos as well as a music video teaser and a highlight medley, before IVE’s upcoming third single album ‘After LIKE’ drops on August 22.

