IVE’s An Yujin & NCT’s Doyoung to host 2022 Dream Concert; NMIXX, Kep1er & more to perform

IVE’s An Yujin and NCT’s Doyoung have officially been confirmed as the MCs of the 28th annual Dream Concert! The Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) announced the same on May 20, sharing, “NCT’s Doyoung and IVE’s An Yujin will be the MCs for [this year’s] Dream Concert.”

The two idols have both proved their hosting skills previously on a number of occasions, and have also both been MCs for SBS’ music show, ‘Inkigayo’, albeit not at the same time. With this year’s edition of the Dream Concert marking the first offline version in three years, anticipation was high for the line-up, MCs, and other updates.

The line-up for this year’s Dream Concert, meanwhile, has been announced to reveal NCT DREAM, IVE, Red Velvet, NMIXX, OH MY GIRL, Dreamcatcher, STAYC, VICTON, Kep1er, PENTAGON, CIX, Golden Child, Weeekly, AB6IX, CRAVITY, LABOUM, YOUNITE, WEi, ALICE (formerly known as ELRIS), DRIPPIN, LIGHTSUM, EPEX, KINGDOM, TRENDZ, and soloist Lee Mujin. Out of these, AB6IX, NCT DREAM, CIX, Golden Child, LABOUM and Dreamcatcher had been part of the line-up for last year’s Dream Concert as well.

Although the large-scale concert was held online in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place in South Korea, the country recently lifted most of these restrictions, thus making it possible for the 2022 Dream Concert to be held offline with an in-person audience.

The Dream Concert has been annually hosted by the KEPA since 1995, and is one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea. This year’s 28th Dream Concert will start at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on June 18, at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates about the 2022 Dream Concert!

