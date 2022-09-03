IVE soars past a major milestone with 1 million album sales on Hanteo; After Like fever spreads

Starship Entertainment has hit the jackpot by debuting the sextet with An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. IVE is producing hit after hit and shows a promising future ahead of them. After the success of ‘ELEVEN’ and ‘LOVE DIVE’, K-pop fans were waiting with bated breath to see what kind of magical and trendy music the girl group would release.

IVE delivered with another catchy tune and their third single album ‘After LIKE’ released on August 22 and it was soon one of the most talked about songs of the month. Interestingly it was also noted that they sold 460,000 copies of the album right on its first day and broke their previous record of 338,000 units sold during the first week sales of ‘LOVE DIVE’, setting a new record.

Meanwhile, their first week sales record, according to the album sale site Hanteo, for their latest album ‘After LIKE’ has been revealed to be over 920,000 copies sold. According to the site, this makes it the 22nd highest first week sales in the history of Hanteo.

The story continues as ‘After LIKE’ has now recorded over one million sold units as of September 2, making IVE only the second girl group ever to surpass the number on the site. Grabbing themselves a million seller title, in under a year of their debut, IVE has proven to be a leading K-pop artist and one that fans can look forward to, for meaningful releases.



Which of IVE’s three single albums is your favourite? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BELIFT LAB confirms ENHYPEN member Sunghoon’s departure from Music Bank’s MC position