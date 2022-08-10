IVE stuns in striking concept photos for ‘After LIKE’; Releases tracklist & schedule for third single album

In July, rookie girl group IVE announced their comeback with their third single album, ‘After LIKE’. Following this, the girl group has been keeping their fans busy by dropping a slew of exciting teasers and updates leading up to their comeback. On August 5 at 7:30 pm IST, IVE released a schedule, detailing what is to come in the days ahead of their album’s release.

Going by the schedule, IVE dropped the tracklist for their third single album, revealing that it will include two songs, ‘After LIKE’ and ‘My Satisfaction’.

Following this update, the rookie girl group released new concept photos for ‘After LIKE’, with the members posing in units. Unveiled on August 8, the first unit sees IVE’s Rei, Jang Wonyoung and Liz. Offering a completely different vibe from that of the previously released ‘I’VE SUMMER’ teaser photos, this concept is bold and striking and the members stand out against the simple but eye-catching yellow background.

An Yujin, Gaeul, and Leeseo were the next members whose unit photo was revealed, on August 9. All six members of IVE can be seen in cool, fashionable hairdos, some with hairclips offering a nod to the recently resurging retro style. Meanwhile, their outfits combine casual with glam, by pairing comfortable T-shirts or jeans with sequin-heavy embellishments or accessories.

As per the schedule, we can expect more concept photos to be revealed, along with a music video teaser on August 19, and a highlight medley on August 21, ahead of IVE’s comeback with ‘After LIKE’ on August 22.

IVE’s third single album ‘After LIKE’ drops on Monday, August 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!

