IVE ties with ITZY to make another impressive record with ‘ELEVEN’

Rookie girl group IVE is on a record-making spree! On January 16, the six-member girl group took home the trophy at SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ for their debut title track ‘ELEVEN’. This makes it the 9th music show win overall for IVE. The track is now tied with ITZY’s ‘Dalla Dalla’ as the girl group debut song with the most music show wins in history.

Although IVE has already completed promotions on music programs for ‘ELEVEN’, member Yujin is currently the MC for ‘Inkigayo’. She received the trophy on behalf of her members and thanked their fans saying, “DIVE, we came first on ‘Inkigayo’. Thank you so much for sending us so much love even after we’ve completed activities.” Yujin went on to thank her fellow group members and showed her affection for IVE and their fans.

IVE had previously already won at ‘Inkigayo’, and also went on to take first place at various music programs including SBS FiL’s ‘The Show’ and KBS’s ‘Music Bank’. Earlier this week, IVE also won their first-ever triple crown at ‘Show! Music Core’ with ‘ELEVEN’. Since their debut with ‘ELEVEN’ on December 1, 2021, IVE has been captivating audiences and drawing worldwide attention, solidifying their position as “monster rookies”.

The rookie girl group recently crossed 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and over 44 million cumulative streams, in less than two months since their debut. IVE has also been featured in the Top 10 on South Korean real-time music charts such as MelOn, Genie Music and Bugs, while also showing impressive performances on the U.S. Billboard chart, Apple Music, and even Billboard Japan.

Congratulations to IVE!

