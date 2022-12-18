IVE to hold their first fan concert; Drops mysterious poster online

On December 18, they released two posters online. After being confused by these cryptic posters, fans were shocked to learn that the group will hold their first ever fan concert. The fans are already anticipating IVE's first fanmeeting.The word ‘Queen’ serves as the motif for the posters, with the caption, ‘Looking for someone? Are you looking for the Queen?’ Another poster is titled ‘The Prom Queen’ with a caption ‘Who is our prom queen?’ The fans are much more curious now since they can't wait to learn more. More information about IVE's first fan concert is still to come.

About IVE

IVE is a South Korean girl group under Starship Entertainment. The group consists of six members: Ahn Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. They made their debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album ‘Eleven.’ Their debut song received immense success as it was loved by many worldwide. ‘Eleven’ ranked at No. 9 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. The song also charted on the Billboard Global 200 for fourteen consecutive weeks. For a rookie girl group, IVE broke numerous records in addition to creating new ones. On December 8, 2021, exactly after one week of their debut, they earned their first music show win on MBC’s Show Champion, making IVE the fastest girl group to win first place since debut.

IVE released their second single album ’LOVE DIVE’ on April 5, 2022. Additionally, this song had a huge international success, and the choreography quickly became a hit with everyone. After the release of ‘LOVE DIVE’ they were all set for another comeback. On August 22, 2022 IVE released their third single album ‘After LIKE.’