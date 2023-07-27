IVE to make their comeback in THIS month after success of Kitsch and I AM? Find out

An official from IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, told a South Korean news source on July 27th that they are planning for a comeback in October. The definite schedule will be declared later. IVE's 1st regular album 'I Have I've' in April of 2023, the pre-release track 'Kitsch' and the title track I AM were successes, flaunting as trendsetters every comeback. On the off chance that the album is released in October, it will be a comeback after 6 months. After debuting in December 2021, IVE won at several music functions with back to back hits, for example, 'Eleven', 'Love Dive' and 'After Like'. This year, too, the IVE craze is supposed to proceed fiercely for the rest of the year as they keep on finding success.

IVE’s comeback in October after Kitsch and I AM:

As per the most recent chart (as of July 29) released by Billboard, IVE topped the global chart with the title track 'I AM' from their first full length album 'I've IVE'. I AM, which has been dynamic on the 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global Excl. US' charts for the fifteenth week, positioned 93rd and 50th separately on the chart dated July 29th. On the 'Billboard Global 200' chart, the record rose 9 spots compared to the earlier week, demonstrating its consistent popularity. Likewise on the domestic (Korean) chart, I AM positioned third on Genie and fifth on Melon on the weekly outlines of Genie and Melon (counting period July 17-23), separately, on significant domestic music destinations. The double title track 'Kitsch' likewise positioned eighth on Genie's weekly diagram and tenth on Melon's week by week outline, exhibiting its strong comeback.

IVE’s activities:

On July 25th, Starship Entertainment declared that they are making a legal move against malignant criticism, the spread of misleading facts, personal attacks, slander posts and malicious remarks connected with their artists. Fans who experienced this were worried about the injuries Jang Won Young had gotten, and were satisfied with the agency's extreme reaction.

