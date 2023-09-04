IVE to release new album I'VE MINE in October; Either Way, Off the Record, Baddie to be out as pre-releases

IVE, a K-pop girl group under Starship Entertainment, made their debut in December 2021 with the single album Eleven. The group has six members - Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The group is known for catchy songs exploring the themes of self-love. The K-pop group’s name IVE is short for 'I have'. Since its debut, IVE has received immense love from fans and they have been recognized for their musical success across the industry.

IVE will release new album I’VE MINE in October

IVE recently announced that they will be releasing their first Extended Play (EP) titled I’VE MINE in October 2023. The group also shared that they will be pre-releasing three new songs from the upcoming album. The first track 'Either Way' will be released on September 25. The second track from the album 'Off the Record' will be released on October 6 along with the third track 'Baddie' that will arrive on October 13. IVE has put out 'Coming Soon' posters for all three songs, which you can check out below. IVE will also go on their first world tour called Show What I Have at the beginning of October. This will be the first time IVE will be putting out an album in between a world tour.

IVE's achievements since debut

IVE debuted with the single album Eleven with a song of the same name. Eleven entered the Billboard Global 200 and also topped Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart in the US as well as in several Billboard Japan charts. Eleven gave IVE their musical success and it was named as one of the best debut songs of all time in K-pop. IVE released Love Dive, their second single album with a single of the same name. Love Dive went viral after one week of its release. The song was awarded Song of the Year on many award shows.

IVE also released their third single album titled After Like with a lead single of the same name. After Like became the group's only song with most music show wins in 2022, one year into their debut. They also released their first studio album I've Ive in April 2023. Kitsch and I Am from the album have been widely accepted and shown love by the fans.

