IVE tops Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings in May; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of May! Using big data collected between the period of April 8 to May 8, the rankings have been determined by analyzing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups.

May’s total of 55,209,930 big data analysed, reflects an increase of 0.62 percent in girl group brand big data, compared to 54,867,627 analysed in April 2022.

Girl group IVE rises to rank at number 1 for the month of May, recording a brand reputation index of 3,896,773 (participation index: 508,640; media index: 1,209,566; communication index: 703,715; community index: 1,474,852). The girl group’s index rose from 2,266,690 points in April, marking a 71.91 percent increase.

High-ranking phrases in IVE’s keyword analysis included “LOVE DIVE,” “Billboard,” and “YouTube”. Meanwhile, the group’s highest-ranking related terms included “flawless,” “charming,” and “bold.” Further, IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis reflected a score of 76.33 percent positive reactions.

(G)I-DLE follows at a close second in May, reflecting a brand reputation index of 3,566,325. BLACKPINK takes third place with 3,185,684 points, followed by WJSN with 2,990,207 points and Red Velvet rounding out the top 5 for the month with 2,956,052 points.

Check out the top 10 for the month of May, below:

IVE (G)I-DLE BLACKPINK WJSN Red Velvet TWICE OH MY GIRL aespa Apink LE SSERAFIM

