IVE touches new milestone; breaks first-day sales record with mini album I'VE MINE

IVE released their EP I’VE Mine on October 13 and broke their first-day sales record. The girl group have been breaking records since their debut in 2021. With every comeback, they have been charting higher and garnering love from fans all over the world. The idol group includes six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo.

IVE breaks first-day sales record

IVE released their EP I’VE MINE on October 13. It is their first min-album I’VE MINE and it has already set new levels for the group. Hanteo chart reported that the album recorded 726,455 sales on the first day of its release, successfully breaking their previous record of approximately 600,000 units. IVE has been releasing bangers after bangers and impressing the fans with each new comeback.

More about I’ve MINE

IVE’s first mini-album EP I’VE MINE navigates between their signature unique style and a bold new transformation along with their constant message of self-assurance. The album consists of six tracks which include Off The Record, Either Way, Holy Moly, OTT, Payback and their lead track Baddie for which they also released a music video. It was released on October 13 and set a new first-day sales record for the group. The strong rap, catchy beats and enchanting music video entrapped the fans with its beauty and has been well received by the audience. The girls put a magic spell with their work, something from which one can’t look away.

IVE and their recent activities

IVE debuted under Starship Entertainment in December 2021 with their single album Eleven. They continued their feat with Love Dive which also placed them on the Billboard Global Excl Us. This was followed by After Like and their first studio album I’VE IVE earlier in 2023 which included two lean tracks Kitsch and I Am. The group continues to impress fans with their amazing songs and performances and unlocks new achievements for themselves. Their music is also garnering a lot of attention as with each release, the views on their music videos and digital streams also keep increasing.

