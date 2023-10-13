IVE transforms into vigilante cats in purr-fectly thrilling Baddie comeback MV

IVE has made a highly awaited comeback. On October 13 at 1 PM KST, the girl group unveiled their latest mini album, I’VE MINE, accompanied by the release of the music video for their third title track. The song Baddie marks a confident return, complemented by a stylish music video.

The K-Pop sensation IVE recently unveiled the music video for Baddie, the final entry among the triple title tracks featured in their debut mini album, I’VE MINE. Demonstrating a diverse array of styles within this album, IVE manages to uphold the distinctive hues they've showcased thus far.

Baddie is characterized by strong trap beats, distinctive electronic bass sounds, a catchy hook, and potent rapping. Notably, BIG Naughty contributed to the lyrics, enhancing the song's depth. The alluring combination of vocals, rap, and an infectious melody has enthralled the ears of fans and listeners alike.

In the vibrant video, the group transforms into cat humans, sparking a flurry of news bulletins warning about the societal disruption caused by these so-called baddies. Throughout the visual narrative, the members embody these apparent disruptors, taking charge of supermarkets and executing choreography around a fire beneath the moon. Amplifying the intrigue, the chorus declares, "Catch Me If You Can," as the cat humans morph into vigilantes, wreaking havoc in various settings. The music video exudes a vibrant and playful energy, complementing the lively track with its colorful visuals. The infectious and energetic nature of the song adds an extra layer of fun and catchiness. The members have showcased their vocal prowess admirably, and the overall upbeat nature of the track serves as an excellent platform to highlight their talents.

More about I’VE MINE

I’VE MINE, the latest EP from IVE, features a total of 6 tracks, with three of them serving as title tracks: Off The Record, Baddie, and Either Way. The remaining songs include OTT, Holy Moly, and Payback. Both Either Way and Off The Record were unveiled as pre-release tracks on September 25 and October 6, respectively, building anticipation for the full album release on October 13, which included the much-awaited Baddie.

Seo Ji Eum played a role in writing and composing Off The Record and Either Way. Renowned for her contributions to IVE's previous hits like Eleven, Love Dive, and After Like, her work often revolves around themes of self-love, relationships, and a unique take on narcissism. Collaborating with BIG Naughty, she also played a role in creating Baddie, a song aimed at cultivating self-confidence and refining IVE's image. The track is expected to alter the public's perception of IVE, which generated excitement among fans to witness the group's new persona.

Wonyoung, a member of IVE, demonstrated her versatility by contributing to the lyrics of the b-side track OTT. Having previously written for tracks like Mine and Shine With Me from earlier albums, she continues to showcase her songwriting skills in this new EP.

The release of I’VE MINE comes six months after their debut studio record, accompanied by singles Kitsch and I Am. Additionally, the girl group recently launched their debut world tour, titled 'Show What I Have,' commencing in Seoul earlier this month.

