IVE, TXT, ONEUS, ITZY and more formally greet fans on the auspicious occasion of Korean Lunar New Year

Korean Lunar Year or ‘Seollal’ is a festival and national holiday commemorating the first day of the Korean calendar. It is one of the most important traditional Korean holidays. The celebration usually lasts three days: the day before Korean New Year, Korean New Year itself, and the day after Korean New Year. During this time, many Koreans visit family, perform ancestral rites, wear ‘hanbok’, eat traditional food, and play folk games. Additionally, children often receive money from their elders after performing a formal bow.

Seollal generally occurs in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice, unless there is an intercalary eleventh or twelfth month in the lead-up to the New Year. In such a case, the New Year falls on the third new moon after the solstice. In 2022, Lunar New Year falls on February 1.

Another tradition is to formally greet and wish through pictures, dressed in hanboks. Groups and artists take to various social media handles like IVE, TXT, ONEUS, ITZY and more. IVE, the popular rookie group, look extremely beautiful in the pastel coloured hanboks, Tomorrow x Together take on darker colors with their hanboks while ITZY look youthful in the bright coloured hanboks!

Each group/artist also wrote down their wish for the new year and it shows their mentality for the new year, warming the hearts of the fans.

PLEDIS artists like NU'EST, SEVENTEEN and star producer Bumzu also wished the fans.

