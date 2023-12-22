IVE's An Yujin lends voice to animated film Wish's title track The Wish; Watch

IVE’s Yujin ‘s has lent her mesmerizing voice to the Korean version of the song, The Wish. It is the title soundtrack for Disney’s latest film, Wish. On December 22, Disney unveiled the music video featuring An Yujin and the beautiful melody in her voice. This special collaboration aims to celebrate the film’s grand premiere in South Korea, which is scheduled on 3 January 2024.

Wish marks the 100th anniversary of Disney Studios and An Yujin’s artistic contribution makes it even more exciting!

Previously on December 15, Disney had revealed a teaser of the single, The Wish (Korean), giving a sneak peek of Yujin’s magical voice.

IVE’s Yujin sings the main theme song The Wish for animated film, Wish

IVE’s An Yujin looks angelic in the music video of The Wish and her soothing vocals strike the right chord with the music lovers. The video also features clips from the animated film, focusing on the protagonist named Asha. The film, Wish, follows the narrative of a young girl named Asha, who resides in the magical kingdom of Rosas. She makes a wish upon a star, unaware if it would actually come true.

Check out the music video of The Wish (Korean version) sung by IVE’s Yujin:

The title song expresses the emotions of Asha as she discovers the malicious plan behind King Magnifico’s magic-granting powers. This song conveys her feelings and determination as she decides to confront the evil, ruthless king. Singer Yujin perfectly embodies the spirit of Asha and the dreams she envisions for the kingdom.

More about IVE’s Yujin

Singer Yujin is a former member of the K-pop girl group, IZ*ONE, and is currently the leader of the popular group IVE. Signed under Starship Entertainment, Yujin first participated in the popular South Korean competition reality show, King of Mask Singer, where she was the youngest contenter in the history of the show, aged 15. The 20-year-old singer wrote the track Heroine, which is part of IVE’s first studio album titled I've Ive.

