IVE’s An Yujin mesmerizes with angelic voice in soundtrack for Disney’s 100th anniversary film Wish; Watch
Yujin has been selected to sing the main title track This Wish for the film Wish which will be released to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.
-
The music video for This Wish is set to release soon
-
Wish to hit the theaters in South Korea on January 3
An Yujin from IVE has been chosen to contribute her vocals to the Korean rendition of This Wish, the theme song for Asha in Disney's enchanting production, Wish. This collaboration marks a noteworthy musical endeavor as An Yujin adds her unique and melodious voice to bring the magical essence of the song to Korean audiences.
An Yujin teases This Wish with mesmerizing vocals
As the highly anticipated Wish gears up for its premiere in South Korean theaters on January 3, the talented An Yujin from IVE will be lending her voice to the Korean rendition of This Wish.
A preview of her powerful vocals in the teaser has added to the anticipation surrounding this musical contribution, promising a mellifluous experience for the audience. An Yujin is set to join the ranks of notable K-Pop artists such as Hyolyn, Taeyeon, Suhyun from AKMU, and Danielle from NewJeans, who have previously partnered with Disney to create Korean-language versions of animated movie soundtracks.
In honor of Disney's centennial celebration, Wish narrates the tale of Asha, a young girl who makes a wish upon a star, and to her astonishment, it comes true. Alongside the star and her furry companion, Asha begins a journey to save her kingdom from the tyranny of the oppressive king, Magnifico.
Fans reaction and more about IVE’s An Yujin
As soon as the teaser was released fans couldn't get enough of An Yujin’s vocals and beauty. She fits so well with the concept. One fan said, “Yujin went from being a Disney movie enthusiast to actually singing the OST for their movie Wish.” Another wrote. “Just being in complete awe of her beauty”.
An Yujin, under the management of Starship Entertainment, is a South Korean artist with a diverse background. Prior to her official debut, she made appearances in music videos for artists such as Jeong Se Woon, THE BOYZ, Yu Seung Woo, Mad Clown, and So You.
Her journey continued with participation in the survival show Produce 48, ultimately leading to her debut as the 5th member of the girl group IZONE. An Yujin is currently enrolled in SOPA (School of Performing Arts Seoul) in the theater and film department. Following the official disbandment of IZONE on April 29, 2021, she has taken on the role of leader in the South Korean girl group IVE, also managed by Starship Entertainment.
The film Wish is set to be released in South Korean theatres on January 3, 2024.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: IVE’s Liz, Rei, Gaeul, and Leeseo connect with fans as they open personal Instagram accounts
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more