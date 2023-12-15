IVE’s An Yujin mesmerizes with angelic voice in soundtrack for Disney’s 100th anniversary film Wish; Watch

An Yujin from IVE has been chosen to contribute her vocals to the Korean rendition of This Wish, the theme song for Asha in Disney's enchanting production, Wish. This collaboration marks a noteworthy musical endeavor as An Yujin adds her unique and melodious voice to bring the magical essence of the song to Korean audiences.

An Yujin teases This Wish with mesmerizing vocals

As the highly anticipated Wish gears up for its premiere in South Korean theaters on January 3, the talented An Yujin from IVE will be lending her voice to the Korean rendition of This Wish.

A preview of her powerful vocals in the teaser has added to the anticipation surrounding this musical contribution, promising a mellifluous experience for the audience. An Yujin is set to join the ranks of notable K-Pop artists such as Hyolyn, Taeyeon, Suhyun from AKMU, and Danielle from NewJeans, who have previously partnered with Disney to create Korean-language versions of animated movie soundtracks.

In honor of Disney's centennial celebration, Wish narrates the tale of Asha, a young girl who makes a wish upon a star, and to her astonishment, it comes true. Alongside the star and her furry companion, Asha begins a journey to save her kingdom from the tyranny of the oppressive king, Magnifico.

Advertisement

Fans reaction and more about IVE’s An Yujin

As soon as the teaser was released fans couldn't get enough of An Yujin’s vocals and beauty. She fits so well with the concept. One fan said, “Yujin went from being a Disney movie enthusiast to actually singing the OST for their movie Wish.” Another wrote. “Just being in complete awe of her beauty”.

An Yujin, under the management of Starship Entertainment, is a South Korean artist with a diverse background. Prior to her official debut, she made appearances in music videos for artists such as Jeong Se Woon, THE BOYZ, Yu Seung Woo, Mad Clown, and So You.

Her journey continued with participation in the survival show Produce 48, ultimately leading to her debut as the 5th member of the girl group IZONE. An Yujin is currently enrolled in SOPA (School of Performing Arts Seoul) in the theater and film department. Following the official disbandment of IZONE on April 29, 2021, she has taken on the role of leader in the South Korean girl group IVE, also managed by Starship Entertainment.

The film Wish is set to be released in South Korean theatres on January 3, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE’s Liz, Rei, Gaeul, and Leeseo connect with fans as they open personal Instagram accounts