IVE’s Baddie, Kitsch, I AM hit No 1 on Melon's Top 100; makes them first girl group to achieve feat in 2023

IVE has achieved a remarkable feat by topping the Melon Top 100 charts three times with three different songs. Their latest success came with the track Baddie, following their previous chart-toppers, Kitsch and I AM. IVE is the first girl group in 2023 to achieve this. On October 13 at 1 PM KST, the girl group unveiled their latest mini album, I’VE MINE, along with the release of the music video for their third title track, Baddie.

IVE tops Melon Hot 100 3 times

On October 30, IVE's latest title track, Baddie, achieved the remarkable feat of reaching No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 chart, marking IVE's third song to top the chart in 2023. As of 10 PM KST on October 31, Baddie had secured the No. 1 position on all of South Korea's major real-time music charts, including Melon, and a few other major platforms as well as YouTube Music Korea's Top Songs chart.

Notably, IVE is the only idol group in 2023 to attain the No. 1 spot on Melon's Top 100 chart with three different songs. The group had previously achieved this feat with Kitsch and I AM, both of which went on to score perfect all-kills on the Korean music charts, marking an achievement for the group.

While IVE's other title tracks Either Way and Off The Record continue to maintain high positions on the domestic real-time music charts, the group achieved the remarkable feat of charting eight songs on Melon's Top 100 as of 10 PM KST on October 31. In addition to Baddie, Either Way, and Off The Record, their previous hits such as I AM, Kitsch, After LIKE, LOVE DIVE, and I WANT are all still performing well, and holding strong positions within the Top 100.

IVE’s recent activities

IVE also achieved an impressive milestone by exceeding 1 million sales of their new album I’VE MINE in just four days. The album, released on October 13, features triple title tracks: Baddie, Off The Record, and Either Way. According to Hanteo charts, the album reached the million-sales mark on October 17. Additionally, the group set a record for their highest first-day sales with I’VE MINE, selling approximately 720,000 copies.

I’VE MINE now holds the amazing distinction of becoming the only album by a girl group with the third-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history, surpassing all but two albums. The only albums that have surpassed I’VE MINE in first-week sales are from contemporary 4th generation girl groups: aespa's MY WORLD, which sold 1,698,784 copies in its first week, and NewJeans' Get Up, with 1,650,181 copies.

