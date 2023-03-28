IVE’s fans left gobsmacked at the unequal line distribution of the pre-release track Kitsch

On March 27, IVE released the pre-release track and MV for Kitsch and while it was already receiving a lot of attention, fans were quick to notice that Liz had the least amount of screentime and lines, which serves as a disservice to her as she is a talented vocalist. This has been happening for a little while and many fans have already taken to Twitter to express their opinions.

While Wonyoung and Yunjin had 23 and 24 seconds of lines respectively, Liz only had 6-7 seconds, which is a shocking disparity. Fans said that it is time that Starship gets over the ‘Wonyoung obsession’ and gives Liz a chance to fully express her potential as she did in their debut track ELEVEN, which fans love to this date. Even in After Like, she wasn’t seen as much as her members, which disappointed the people who loved her voice and her performance. The fans hope that for the actual comeback, Liz will be given more screentime and lines.

The pre-release song 'Kitsch' emphasizes Ive's identity, which has become stronger through the past three single albums, while revealing a different charm. The song is like Ive's 'Introduction', which is always unpredictable and yet brilliant. Colorful instruments based on strong beats and basslines provide fun to listen to, and repetitive yet reversal hooks highlight the song. Through 'Kitsch', which will deliver a thrilling pleasure by combining various bouncing sounds, Ive will show elegant beauty and unexpected charm. Here, IVE's overwhelming charisma and confidence were shown by participating in the lyrics for all three single albums released previously, from 'Take it' to 'ROYAL' and 'My Satisfaction'. Hwang Hyun (MonoTree), along with Isran, who expressed it elegantly and intensely, contributed to IVE's album for the first time as a lyricist, enhancing its perfection.

IVE’s achievement:

5 hours after its release, 'Kitsch' won first place on all music sites including Melon TOP100, Genie, and Bugs. In particular, in the case of Melon, IVE even held a meaningful record of being the top 100 song in the fastest time out of all the songs IVE has released so far. IVE’s solo performance began at 11:00 PM, and as of 11:00 AM on March 28th, IVE took first place on three major music sites and Naver Vibe's domestic rapidly rising chart, demonstrating the appearance of a 'returned music queen'.

ALSO READ: Is BLACKPINK going to perform at State Banquet hosted by US President Biden for South Korean President Yoon?

Advertisement