IVE's hit song LOVE DIVE was meant for SUNMI? Singer reveals reason for rejection

SUNMI shared her views on IVE’s song LOVE DIVE and revealed that the song was given to her first. The Gashina singer recently came back with a banger, STRANGER which was instantly loved by fans. Here is what she had to say about IVE’s popular song.

SUNMI was offered IVE’s song LOVE DIVE first

In a radio interview on Park Myung Soo's Radio Show, SUNMI appeared as a guest on October 23. The singer discussed her new song STRANGER and much more. Amongst other things, she also mentioned that IVE’s track LOVE DIVE was first offered to her. Elaborating on why she didn’t take up the project she said that it is a great song and she thought that it would be better if her girl group friends would perform it. Continuing further she added that had she done it, it would have been very obvious.

SUNMI also shared her views on IVE’s hit song LOVE DIVE. She said that the girl group did really well and that the song was very well-loved by all. When asked if she was upset that the song was taken up by others, the When We Disco singer calmly replied that she has been in the industry for 17 years and she doesn’t feel bad about others doing well.

SUNMI’s latest release, STRANGER

SUNMI dropped her highly anticipated track STRANGER on October 17. The much anticipated single was well received by fans and the singer hit it out of the park with her amazing song and music video. She made her debut as a part of Wonder Girls in 2007 with the track Irony. She departed from the group in 2010 and established herself as a soloist. In 2013 she came out with her singles Full Moon and 24 Hours which skyrocketed her fame.

In STRANGER’s music video, SUNMI flaunts her enchanting vocals and mesmerizing looks and fans can’t seem to get enough of it. She has previously impressed the audience with songs like Gashina, Heroine, Tail and more.

