IVE’s I’VE MINE surpasses whopping 1 million sales within four days of release

IVE surpassed 1 million sales of their album I’VE MINE. The album which was released earlier this month has set new records for the group and their popularity among the masses is only growing. The idol group includes six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo who made their debut in 2021.

IVE achieves new sales record with I’VE MINE

IVE quickly surpassed 1 million sales of their new album I’VE MINE within the short span of four days. The album released on October 13 contains triple title songs, Baddie, Off The Record and Either Way. According to Hanteo charts, the sales surpassed a million on October 17.

It was also reported that the group saw their highest first-day sales with I’VE MINE and sold approximately 720,000 copies. Their previous album I’VE IVE sold 1,102,107 units in the first week. With their new album, IVE successfully broke their previous record and reached a new milestone.

More about IVE and I’VE MINE

I’VE MINE is the group’s first mini album and it includes six tracks which also includes their 3 main tracks Baddie, Either Way and Off The Record. The other tracks are Holy Moly, OTT and Payback. The strong rap, catchy beats, and enchanting music video grabbed the attention of the fans as the idols’ skills were on full display. The group certainly proved their skills as strong musicians and performers.

IVE made their debut under Starship Entertainment in December 2021. The girls opened with a banger single album Eleven. Their next release Love Dive also placed them on the Billboard Global Excl Us. This feat was continued by After Like and their first studio album I’VE IVE earlier in 2023 which included two lead tracks Kitsch and I Am. IVE have made a place for themselves in the K-pop industry and have become a global icon for the new generation.

