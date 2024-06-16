IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin lead girl group member brand reputation rankings for June; aespa’s Karina follows close

The girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of June have been announced and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin have taken the top spots. The rankings are announced after a detailed analysis of various factors like consumer participation, media coverage and more.

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, An Yujin, and aespa’s Karina take the top 3 spots on the June girl group member brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute announced the girl group member brand reputation rankings for June on June 16, 2024. The rankings are decided after a detailed analysis of determining factors like consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness from May 16 to June 16.

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung led the girl group member brand reputation rankings for June. She topped the list for the month of May as well. Her brand reputation index recorded a ranking of 5,761,721. The phrases that were highest ranked in her analysis were IVE, Wonyoung-esque accident, Jang Da Ah, and the terms lovely, loved, and solid. Jang Wonyoung’s positivity-negativity analysis had 90.54 percent positive reactions further securing her top spot.

Meanwhile, IVE’s An Yujin, the leader of the girl group secured the second spot on the list. An Yujin had a brand reputation index of 4,811,607.

Coming in close at third was aespa’s Karina who had a 2,797,122 brand reputation index for June. It was an 18.45 increase from the month of May.

The fourth and fifth spots were taken by ILLIT’s Wonhee and BLACKPINK’s Jennie respectively. ILLIT’s Wonhee had a brand reputation index of 2,566,708. Jennie of BLACKPINK secured a score of 2,298,064 brand reputation index for the month.

Who took the top 30 spots on the June girl group member brand reputation rankings?

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung IVE’s An Yujin aespa’s Karina ILLIT’s Wonhee BLACKPINK’s Jennie aespa’s Winter ILLIT’s Minju Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon IVE’s Rei OH MY GIRL’s Mimi Red Velvet’s Joy BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s YoonA BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Irene TWICE’s Jihyo ILLIT’s Yunah aespa’s Giselle IVE’s Gaeul BLACKPINK’s Rosé OH MY GIRL’s YooA Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun Red Velvet’s Seulgi IVE’s Liz (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon ILLIT’s Moka (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji

