IVE's Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin top girl group member brand reputation rankings for May 2024; ILLIT's Wonhee and Minju follow

IVE's Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin topped the list of May 2024's girl group brand reputation rankings. Here is a look at the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on May 19, 2024  |  12:41 PM IST |  10.7K
IVE's Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin: Starship Entertainment
IVE members Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin took the first two spots on the list of K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for May 2024. The group made a return with their EP Ive Switch which included the title tracks Heya and Accendio. ILLIT members Wonhee and Minju took the following two spots. 

IVE's Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin lead May 2024 K-pop group brand reputation rankings 

IVE's Jang Wonyoung topped the list of K-pop girl group member brand reputation rankings with an index of 8,145,942. This is an increase of 466.5 for her since April 2024. Her positive-negative analysis showed 91.72 percent positive reactions.

Fellow member Yujin took the second spot with a score of 5,150,510. IVE made their comeback on April 29 with their album Ive Switch along with the music videos of Heya and Accendio. 


ILLIT members Wonhee and Minju took the third and the fourth spots. Wonhee scored a brand reputation index of 4,471,129 and Miju scored 3,714,551. The rookie group ILLIT has become immensely popular with their debut in March 2024 with the album Super Real Me. BLACKPINK's Jennie finished at the fifth spot with an index of 3,714,551. 

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 


K-pop girl group member brand reputation rankings for May 2024 

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  3. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  4. ILLIT’s Minju
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  6. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  7. ILLIT’s Yunah
  8. Apink’s Yoon Bomi
  9. ILLIT’s Moka
  10. aespa’s Karina
  11. ILLIT’s Iroha
  12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  13. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  14. IVE’s Liz
  15. aespa’s Winter
  16. (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon
  17. Red Velvet’s Joy
  18. NewJeans’ Danielle
  19. NewJeans’ Minji
  20. IVE’s Rei
  21. IVE’s Leeseo
  22. NewJeans’ Haerin
  23. TWICE’s Jihyo
  24. TWICE’s Nayeon
  25. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  26. NewJeans’ Hanni
  27. TWICE’s Mina
  28. NewJeans’ Hyein
  29. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  30. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

