IVE's Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin top girl group member brand reputation rankings for May 2024; ILLIT's Wonhee and Minju follow

IVE members Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin took the first two spots on the list of K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings for May 2024. The group made a return with their EP Ive Switch which included the title tracks Heya and Accendio. ILLIT members Wonhee and Minju took the following two spots.

IVE's Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin lead May 2024 K-pop group brand reputation rankings

IVE's Jang Wonyoung topped the list of K-pop girl group member brand reputation rankings with an index of 8,145,942. This is an increase of 466.5 for her since April 2024. Her positive-negative analysis showed 91.72 percent positive reactions.

Fellow member Yujin took the second spot with a score of 5,150,510. IVE made their comeback on April 29 with their album Ive Switch along with the music videos of Heya and Accendio.

ILLIT members Wonhee and Minju took the third and the fourth spots. Wonhee scored a brand reputation index of 4,471,129 and Miju scored 3,714,551. The rookie group ILLIT has become immensely popular with their debut in March 2024 with the album Super Real Me. BLACKPINK's Jennie finished at the fifth spot with an index of 3,714,551.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

ALSO READ: NewJeans members' parents hire entertainment lawyer to file support petition for Min Hee Jin who confirms HYBE contract not in dispute