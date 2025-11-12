IVE’s Jang Wonyoung buys 13.7 billion KRW home at Hannam-dong’s UN Village, owned formerly by Kim Tae Hee

Jang Wonyoung is unbeatable, and the songstress has once again proven her control over the industry with a power move. According to reports on November 12, the IVE member bought a new property at the famed Hannam-dong area in Seoul, South Korea. A unit at the UN Village bears the 21-year-old’s name loud and proud, an achievement rare as it comes among 4th-generation K-pop stars.

Jang Wonyoung adds a new real estate property to her net worth

As per the real estate industry and the Supreme Court Registry Office, in a copy acquired by Hankook Kyungjae TV, the singer signed on a 244 sq. meter unit in Lucid House, located in Yongsan-gu, Hannam-dong, Seoul, this March for 13.7 billion KRW (approximately 9.3 million USD). It is said that Jang Wonyoung completed the registration process for the home last month. The feat is even more impressive as it appears that the former IZ*ONE member bought it with no mortgage, leading to assumptions that it was paid for in full cash.

In 2017, when the particular establishment was first put on sale, it came up to a whopping 4 billion KRW already. The price has appreciated massively in the last 8 years, growing more than three times its original value in such a short period of time.

Within the UN Village, the unit bought by Jang Wonyoung is said to be a part of the Lucid House project. It previously housed actress Kim Tae Hee, who reportedly made over 2 billion KRW profit on it. Meanwhile, the young singer remains an industry favorite, winning with her charms and influence, having become the face of multiple brands over the years. Her market presence and the success of IVE had made her one of the top idols, earning her numerous endorsements individually and as a group.

