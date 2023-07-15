IVE's Jang Wonyoung injured on I AM set? Fans demand better treatement, DEETS inside

IVE member Jang Wonyoung's professionalism is once again garnering attention. This time around, it is for overcoming an injury during the filming of the I AM music video. On July 12, Son Seung Hee, the director of the music video, made an appearance on the MBC FM4U radio program 'GOT7 Youngjae's Best Friend Forever', where she shared a surprising story about Wonyoung's determination.

Wonyoung returned to filming despite injury

During the radio show, Director Son revealed that Jang Wonyoung suffered an arm injury while filming, which required her to receive seven stitches. This unexpected event became a cause for concern on the set, as it raised the possibility of canceling the remaining two filming sessions. However, despite the injury, Wonyoung demonstrated her will and commitment by visiting the emergency room for two consecutive days to receive medical treatment and promptly returned to the set to continue filming.

Director Son praised Wonyoung for her exceptional professionalism, highlighting her ability to hide any signs of difficulty. The choreography for I AM involved intricate arm movements, which made her performance all the more remarkable. Despite the pain and limitations caused by her injury, Wonyoung flawlessly executed the dance moves, leaving the director impressed and empathetic toward her dedication.

Fans worried about her health

Wonyoung's recent injury on the I AM music video set is not the first time she has demonstrated her resilience. Last year, despite suffering from a knee injury, she received praise for her outstanding performance. Her unwavering commitment to her craft and determination to deliver the best possible result has earned her recognition in the industry.

Despite the director's acknowledgment fans are worried about her as the injury required Seven stitches and she still pulled the performance like no other. Fand demands better treatment and safety for their artists on set so that no adversities like this can ever happen again. Jang Wonyoung’s commitment to her craft, as demonstrated by her swift recovery and seamless return to filming, has garnered praise from both the director and industry professionals. Her ability to overcome obstacles and deliver exceptional performances further solidifies her position as a respected artist within the entertainment industry.

