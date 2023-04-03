IVE’s latest release Kitsch officially becomes the first song in 2023 to achieve 1st perfect all-kill

IVE topped all major charts on domestic music sites with 'Kitsch', which was pre-released on March 27th.

The pre-released song 'Kitsch’ showed off its potential by ranking first on the weekly chart and TOP 100. This is the second perfect all-kill record following the title song 'After LIKE' of the third single album released in August of last year, and with this, IVE once again proved his unrivaled sound source power with 'Kitsch'. In particular, IVE took the top spot on major music sites in Korea, including Melon, Genie and Bugs, within 5 hours of the release of 'Kitsch', and has maintained its position at the top until now (as of 3 p.m. on April 3rd).

Along with this, 'Kitsch' topped YouTube's 'Music Video Trending Worldwide' chart every day, and showed hot popularity by ranking first in YouTube's 'Most Viewed Videos in 24 Hours' chart. In addition, it ranked 9th on the US Billboard Hot Trending Songs weekly chart and 1st on the K-pop weekly chart of China's largest music streaming platform 'QQ Music', receiving great response both domestically and abroad. In addition to 'Kitsch', the three title tracks from the previous three single albums, 'ELEVEN', 'LOVE DIVE', and 'After LIKE', are all still on the charts of major domestic music sites, It enjoys undiminished popularity. Meanwhile, the first regular album 'I've IVE', which will continue the fourth IVE syndrome, will be released on April 10th at 6 PM KST or 2:30 PM IST through Korean and global music sites.

According to the track list of 'I’ve IVE' released by the agency Starship Entertainment on March 3rd, this album includes the title song 'I AM', 'Blue Blood', 'Kitsch', ' Lips', 'Heroine', 'Mine', 'Hypnosis', 'NOT YOUR GIRL', 'Next Page', 'Cherry City', ‘Cherish’, 'Shine With Me', and a total of 11 tracks. As this is the first full-length album since their debut, the participation of the members is also remarkable.

