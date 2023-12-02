IVE’s Liz, Rei, Gaeul, and Leeseo connect with fans as they open personal Instagram accounts

All six members of IVE have officially joined Instagram. Liz, Rei, Gaeul, and Leeseo have recently opened their personal Instagram accounts, joining fellow members Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin who were already active on the platform. To mark this occasion, all four newly joined members have shared posts on their accounts, celebrating the opening with their fans known as DIVE.

On December 1, IVE marked the second anniversary of their debut, and to commemorate the occasion, four members of the group unveiled their new individual Instagram accounts. Notably, Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin already had their own Instagram presence, and now they are joined by their fellow bandmates Liz, Rei, Gaeul, and Leeseo.

For their first Instagram posts, each member of IVE shared a snapshot of the group capturing a moment with their phones alongside an anniversary cake. In the captions, Leeseo added a black heart, Liz shared the post with a white heart, Gaeul marked the celebration with the caption “HAPPY IVE DAY” in recognition of their anniversary, and Rei shared the caption "6-1=0," signifying that without any one member, IVE would be incomplete. Together, the six members form the essence of IVE.

IVE’s recent activities

IVE is geared up to take the stage at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. Adding to the excitement, one member of IVE will also be hosting the show. The 2023 edition, titled Switch On, is slated to happen on December 25, 2023, with a live broadcast from the Inspire Arena in Incheon. The event will be hosted by Key from SHINee, An Yu Jin from IVE, and Yeonjun from TXT, ensuring a dynamic and thrilling celebration of music with diverse performances from a range of K-pop artists.

In addition to their upcoming performance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, has recently revealed the details of the girl group's first world tour, titled IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE. The tour schedule, unveiled on November 8 KST through the group's official social media channels, is extensive, encompassing 24 dates. IVE's world tour is set to reach various cities across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the U.K., South America, Eastern Asia, and Australia in the upcoming year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to kick off in January of next year.

