IVE’s pre-release single Kitsch MV trends at no. 1 on YouTube's Music Video Trending Worldwide chart.

On March 27th, IVE pre-released ‘Kitsch’ from their first full-length album ‘I’ve IVE’, which will be released on April 10th. 'Kitsch' won first place on Melon, Genie, and Bugs, which are major music sites in Korea, from 11:00 pm on the day of the release of the sound source.

In particular, on Melon, it reached 1 million streams within 21 hours of its release, making it one of the most popular albums in the 'Hall of Melon'. The reaction to the music video is also hot.The 'Kitsch' music video achieved 1 million views in about an hour after its release on the 27th, and 10 million views in one day after its release on the 28th (as of 7:30 pm on the 28th), making it popular on YouTube in Korea. 1 on the rising video.The number of views of the music video so far is about 19 million (as of 1:00 pm on the 29th).

IVE's pre-released song 'Kitsch' is a song that gives fun with colorful instruments based on an intense beat and bassline, and the point is a repetitive yet reversal hook. It is a song that conveys a thrilling pleasure by combining various bouncing sounds, and you can feel IVE's elegance and unexpected charm. Expectations and concerns about the report card of 'Kitsch' coexisted as Ive recorded three consecutive hits, including his debut song 'Eleven', 'Love Dive' and 'After Like', but IVE washed away his concerns and completely took over the charts It proved that it captured popularity and fandom at the same time. Meanwhile, IVE's first regular album 'I’ve IVE' will be released on April 10th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

In addition to the performance of 'Kitsch', 'Love Dive' and 'After Like' show off their potential to stay in the top 50 on all three sites, Melon, Genie and Bugs, and are steady sellers that the public believes and listens to. In this way, IVE set his sights on a mega hit with 4 consecutive hits, causing an unusual reaction from the pre-released song 'Kitsch'. The hot interest in IVE's first full-length album 'I’ve IVE', which will be officially released on April 10th, is growing.

