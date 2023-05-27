IVE’s rap member Rei returns to group activities after taking hiatus

IVE’s organization, Starship Entertainment, declared the resumption of Rei's exercises through IVE’s official fan cafe on May 27th. "Rei's condition has improved a lot recently, so she decided to join the team and resume activities and she promises to do her best," the organization stated.

"Rei recently felt symptoms of abnormal conditions such as heart palpitations and stuffiness," Starship Entertainment stated on April 11th. After sufficient discussion with Rei, the decision was made to temporarily suspend activities to restore health on the basis of the findings." In the meantime, on April tenth, IVE got back in the game with his most memorable full-length collection, 'I've IVE’, and performed effectively with the title track ‘I Am’, recording great outcomes all around the world.

“IVE's first regular song on the weekly charts of Melon and Genie, the third week of May (May 15-21, 2023), which are major music sites in Korea,” the agency stated on May 24. The album's title track, "I AM," helped them win first place. With the double title song ‘Kitsch,’ which was pre-released on March 27, IVE ranked first on the Melon and Genie weekly charts for the fourth week of March (March 27-April 2). For the past eight weeks, I Am has been making a name for themselves by finishing first. Following the No. 1 spot in 'I Am’, 'Kitsch' likewise arrived in the best 5 on the week by week charts and keeps on showing its prevalence. 'After LIKE' additionally had its spot on the outline, demonstrating IVE's strong music's power all over the planet as the fans love the music and message behind the tunes.

First of all, ‘I Am’ set a record by being on the 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global (excluding the US)' charts for six weeks in a row, ranking 50th and 27th, respectively. Kitsch debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. 198 and kept on being dynamic for quite some time, and on the 'Billboard Global (barring the US)' outline, it positioned 106th and prevailed with regards to entering the chart for 8 sequential weeks. The double title track for IVE is listed as 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global (excluding the US) (Billboard Global Excl.)' on the most recent chart that was released on May 27 by Billboard, an American music media outlet. US) debuted on the charts.

