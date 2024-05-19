IVE's Rei showers Joy with compliments, tearfully thanks Red Velvet for inspiring her to become idol
In a recent heartfelt encounter, IVE's Rei expressed her deep gratitude to Red Velvet's Joy, who inspired her idol dreams.
IVE's Rei expresses heartfelt gratitude to Red Velvet's joy for inspiring her idol dream
A catch-up on IVE's recent engagements
Recently, IVE's Rei hosted Joy on her YouTube show, Follow Rei, where she shared a touching moment with the Red Velvet member, expressing her admiration and gratitude towards the K-pop star. Rei visibly moved and shared a touching moment of gratitude for the support and inspiration she received.
IVE’s Rei’s heartfelt interaction with Red Velvet’s Joy
IVE's Rei recently touched hearts with her emotional meeting with Red Velvet's Joy on the YouTube channel Follow Rei. In a heartfelt video, Rei expressed her admiration for Joy, showering her with compliments and recalling how she dreamed of becoming an idol after seeing Red Velvet.
During their time together, Rei cooked lasagna for Joy while the two shared a heartwarming conversation. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Rei shed tears as she thanked Joy for being a significant source of inspiration and support during difficult times.
Expressing her deep appreciation, Rei said, "You were someone I vaguely liked, but I didn’t know you would become such a significant person to me. Thank you so much." The duo also discussed various topics, including health and diet, strengthening their bond further.
In the end, Rei conveyed her heartfelt thanks to Joy for spending time with her and sharing meaningful stories comfortably. Her tearful expression of gratitude and Joy's supportive presence exemplified the genuine connection between idols, highlighting the positive impact they have on each other's lives and the importance of mutual support within the entertainment industry.
Take a look at the video here;
More details about IVE’s latest activities
IVE, formed by Starship Entertainment, has swiftly risen to prominence with their catchy songs and emphasis on self-love themes. Since their debut in December 2021, they've garnered multiple accolades, including Song of the Year awards for Love Dive. In January 2024, they released their first English-language single, All Night, featuring Saweetie, followed by providing the opening theme song for Pokémon Horizons.
Despite a hacking incident on their YouTube channel, they continue to captivate the audience by constantly engaging with them. Their latest endeavor, the second extended play Ive Switch, featuring title tracks Heya and Accendio, was released on April 29, showcasing their ongoing musical evolution.
