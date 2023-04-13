IVE's Rei talks 'pausing to take good care' in handwritten letter after temporary hiatus announcement

IVE’s managing agency Starship Entertainment recently announced that their artist Rei, a member of the girl group IVE will be on a temporary hiatus. The reason behind the latter was stated to be Rei’s health concerns that she wanted to focus on during her time off. In a letter addressed to her fans, Rei spoke about how she thought it best to give them a handwritten letter so as to better convey her sincerity. Rei then also recalled how she has walked right beside her members ever since the group’s debut and how she was always surrounded by love and warmth whether she was blissful or upset.

Why did IVE’s Rei take a temporary hiatus?

In the said heartfelt letter to fans, Rei revealed that the hiatus was something that she needed so that she could take a pause and focus on looking after herself. Rei also spoke about making good use of this time so that it does not turn into a meaningless detour. Rei further added that she was still very much curious about the whereabouts and updates of her fellow members and fans (fondly referred to as DIVEs) since they were the family and friends that she valued the most.

Rei concludingly asked fans to have a positive and hopeful outlook towards life since that was exactly what she plans on doing. She then also asked fans to make a promise that they will live to the fullest and make their days the happiest they can.

Rei’s temporary hiatus

Starship Entertainment recently announced that IVE member Rei will be taking a temporary hiatus from her scheduled activities so as to focus on her health. Elaborating on the matter, the agency revealed that Rei had recently complained about unpredictable symptoms like an increased heart rate and stuffiness owing to which she was taken to a medical facility. Rei was subsequently advised by her doctor that she would be needing some treatment as well as some stability. Shortly after the agency discussed the matter with Rei and finally came to the conclusion that the artist should take some time off so as to better focus on her health and make a quick recovery.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Song Joong Ki shared the challenges of filming Descendants of the Sun