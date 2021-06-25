IZ*ONE is back? CJ ENM reveals details about a relaunch with something special for each member in the pipeline

CJ ENM has something interesting planned. Read the details below to find out.

IZ*ONE's disbandment broke the collective fandom's heart so much so that netizens demanded the agency to re-group them, certain fans even started a crowd-funding project to raise funds for a potential reunion! It seems like CJ ENM has taken fans' plea seriously and is working towards a potential reunion for the talented and much-loved girl group and exploring the possibilities of a reunion.

In a previous statement, CJ ENM clarified that they were grateful for fans' love and appreciation towards IZ*ONE's members. However, they quickly managed fans rising expectations stating that they are currently in discussions with the members’ agencies and leaving open a wide variety of possibilities, however, nothing has been decided. But according to an exclusive report by Star News, CJ ENM is working hard behind the scenes to bring this to fruition.

According to Star News, CJ ENM first offered the agencies of each IZ*ONE member a re-launch plan in May of this year. The plan included- a solo concert in both South Korea and Japan, as well as 2 digital single comebacks. It is believed that rather than an OT12 comeback, CJ ENM is planning something special for each member of the group, an extension of the girl group's promotions until each member's respective agencies solidified other plans. It is also said that the group's OT12 comeback is highly unlikely, given their conflicting schedules and the fact their new agencies have plans for the members as well.

Also, netizens believe that since CJ ENM will be launching its grand-scale girl group project later in August of this year, 'Girls Planet 999'. Some alleged that the suggested timeline for IZ*ONE's extended promotions fall well in line with the new 'Girls Planet' group's debut date, which would fall sometime in the winter of this year. Whatever it is, we live in hope and sincerely wish to see IZ*ONE make an OT12 comeback.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Is IZ*ONE making an OT12 comeback? CJ ENM dishes out on the details of a possible comeback

WIZ*ONE, what are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×