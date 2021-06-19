Is IZ*ONE making an OT12 comeback? CJ ENM dishes out on the details of a possible comeback

CJ ENM officially responds to reports of IZ*ONE getting back together. Read below to find out.

It seems June is turning out to be our lucky month after all. Just three months after disbanding, rumours are abuzz that the talented and much-loved girl group IZ*ONE might be making an OT12 comeback! Yes, you read it right. Their agency, CJ ENM ( Mnet's parent company)shared that they are in touch with the agencies for various possibilities but nothing has been decided.

The entire piece of speculation gained momentum after a Korean outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that IZ*ONE is currently in talks to reunite. The majority of the members’ agencies are leaning towards the project group getting back together too. However, CJ ENM (Mnet's parent company) issued a statement managing fans' rising expectations stating that they are currently in discussions with the members’ agencies and leaving open a wide variety of possibilities, however, nothing has been decided. Also, CJ ENM formally addressed IZ*ONE fans’ recent crowdfunding efforts to raise funds for a potential reunion. The agency expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards fans but clarified that if in future, should there be a possible reunion, they will not be using the funds raised by fans to finance any future releases by the group.

IZ*ONE was formed in 2018 as a temporary project group on Mnet’s idol audition program Produce 48, and they made their official debut in October of that year. The talented and much-loved girl group consisted of 12 members - Jang Won-young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu-ri, Choi Ye-Na, An Yu-jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun-bi, Kang Hye-won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-Ju, and Lee Chae-Yeon. After promoting together for two and a half years, the group officially disbanded in April of this year.

