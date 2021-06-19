Is IZ*ONE making an OT12 comeback? CJ ENM dishes out on the details of a possible comeback
It seems June is turning out to be our lucky month after all. Just three months after disbanding, rumours are abuzz that the talented and much-loved girl group IZ*ONE might be making an OT12 comeback! Yes, you read it right. Their agency, CJ ENM ( Mnet's parent company)shared that they are in touch with the agencies for various possibilities but nothing has been decided.
The entire piece of speculation gained momentum after a Korean outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that IZ*ONE is currently in talks to reunite. The majority of the members’ agencies are leaning towards the project group getting back together too. However, CJ ENM (Mnet's parent company) issued a statement managing fans' rising expectations stating that they are currently in discussions with the members’ agencies and leaving open a wide variety of possibilities, however, nothing has been decided. Also, CJ ENM formally addressed IZ*ONE fans’ recent crowdfunding efforts to raise funds for a potential reunion. The agency expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards fans but clarified that if in future, should there be a possible reunion, they will not be using the funds raised by fans to finance any future releases by the group.
IZ*ONE was formed in 2018 as a temporary project group on Mnet’s idol audition program Produce 48, and they made their official debut in October of that year. The talented and much-loved girl group consisted of 12 members - Jang Won-young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu-ri, Choi Ye-Na, An Yu-jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun-bi, Kang Hye-won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-Ju, and Lee Chae-Yeon. After promoting together for two and a half years, the group officially disbanded in April of this year.
