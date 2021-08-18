IZ*ONE’s former member Kwon Eun Bi reveals track videos for solo debut

Kwon Eun Bi is all set to shake the industry with her solo comeback! The former member of the girl group IZ*ONE is gearing up for her debut as a soloist on August 26 with her first mini-album. The singer has so far revealed detailed track teasers for the songs ‘BLUE EYES’, ‘Rainy Road’, ‘ETERNITY’ and ‘AMIGO’ along with a concept trailer for the album and multiple other contents.

In the track video of ‘BLUE EYES’, Kwon Eun Bi looks gorgeous standing amidst the backdrop of bright stars and galaxies, creating a beautiful cosmos with the reflections of stars falling over her face. Kwon Eun Bi looks illuminating in the video, literally shining as the lyrics of the video suggest. The title of ‘BLUE EYES’ aligns completely with the setting of the video. The beginning of the track video itself creates the mood of the video as Kwon Eun Bi can be seen sitting in a room with tinted blue light covering her as well as the setting around it, to put the track in motion.

Here’s the track video for ‘BLUE EYES’.

The track video of ‘Rainy Road’ presents Kwon Eun Bi in a doleful mood, where she seems to be longing for something. The mellow tone of the song coupled with the subtle white furniture in the backdrop of the song together creates an impression of longing and angst on the listeners. The music and setting of the song along with Kwon Eun Bi's silent reflections in the music video, therefore, create an aura of nostalgia that the title of ‘Rainy Road’ reiterates.

Here’s the track video for ‘Rainy Road’.

