IZ*ONE's Choi Yena and (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi’s Hate Rodrigo MV return; Backlash persists upon Music Core cancelation

Choi Yena, a former member of IZ*ONE, made a comeback with her single Hate Rodrigo, which features Yuqi from (G)I-DLE. It is part of her album HATE XX, and ever since the news broke out people on the internet started expressing their confusion and concern about its potential meaning. Some were curious if the song could be interpreted as a diss track directed at singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo.

All the backlash and the hate

After the release of Hate Rodrigo, the artist received a lot of speculation and hate from the audience. However, during her appearance on Jonathan Thona's TheKstarNextDoor, she addressed the meaning behind the song. She explained that it was not a diss track but a playful expression of ‘jealousy’ as she greatly admires the singer. However, despite the clarification, Hate Rodrigo faced criticism upon its release, with some netizens perceiving it as a ‘cheap marketing strategy’.

Amid the mixed reactions from netizens about ‘Hate Rodrigo,’ a surprising turn of events occurred as almost all online content related to the song vanished. From the official music video on YouTube to TikTok videos featuring the hashtag #Hate_Rodrigo mysteriously disappeared. Following fan speculations on June 30, 2023, Yuehua Entertainment, denied rumors of the music video being removed due to Rodrigo's management. Instead, they stated that they discovered violations of copyrights, portrait rights, and trademarks, leading to the removal of the content.

Choi Yena cancels her post-recording for Music Core

Choi Ye Na has decided to cancel her post-recording session for Music Core, which was originally planned to take place after the live broadcast. Yuehua Entertainment, Choi Ye Na's agency, announced on June 30 that this decision was made due to health concerns, and she will not be recording a performance of her new song Hate Rodrigo after the July 1 live broadcast of the show. Additionally, a fan signing event that was set to occur on June 30 has also been postponed due to the artist's health condition deteriorating.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did Choi Yena write a diss track about Olivia Rodrigo? Smiley singer explains meaning behind HATE RODRIGO