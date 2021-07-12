IZ*ONE's Lee Chaeyeon joins female dance crew for Mnet's Street Woman Fighter; The 8 competing teams REVEALED

She will be a member of the 'WANT' crew with star dancers, including 1MILLION's choreographer Hyojin Choi. Read on to find out the details.

Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' is raising temperatures. It was previously reported that Mnet is bringing a new survival reality show featuring 8 competing teams, who will be representing South Korea in professional dance categories such as hip-hop, breakdance, crumping, and more. The winner will be crowned as the number one global K-Dance crew! SM Entertainment had confirmed that NCT's Taeyong and talented soloist BoA will be judging the survival program. Kang Daniel will take on the role of the show's official MC. Now, we have some fresh updates regarding new development.

WM Entertainment confirmed that IZ*ONE's talented performer Lee Chaeyeon will be joining Mnet’s survival program ‘Street Woman Fighter’ as a crew member. She will be a member of the 'WANT' crew with star dancers, including 1MILLION's choreographer Hyojin Choi. It is no secret that Chaeyeon is an exceptional dancer, and was IZ*ONE's main dancer too! In addition to that, Mnet also released the first performance videos of the crews competing on 'Street Woman Fighter' featuring Chaeyeon's crew WANT! In the newly released video, Chaeyeon and her crew performed to BoA's 'Eat You Up' and 'Better'!

Watch the video below:

Mnet also revealed the names of the eight competing crews - HOOK (Refund Sisters), LACHICA (Chungha - Snapping, Gotta Go), HOLYBANG (Park Jae Bum), Coca N Butter, PROWDMON, WAYB, WANT + LeeChaeYeon and YGX (ITZY & TWICE). Allow us to explain the rules of the survival variety show.

Mnet revealed the first mission for 'Street Woman Fighter' and all 8 teams on their official YouTube channel. Two teams will pair up and compete against each other with songs by BoA, CL, Jessi, and HyunA. Then Each team has to reinterpret the choreography of their assigned songs. Post which, Mnet will tally up likes and views of each team's video on their official YouTube channel from July 12 at 11:30 AM KST to July 15 at 11:59 PM KST, which will be incorporated in their first evaluation.

Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' will premiere on August 24 KST.

