IZ*ONE's Yabuki Nako and Honda Hitomi, Lovelyz's Kei, MOMOLAND's JooE rumoured to join Mnet's Queendom Puzzle

Mnet's hit reality show 'Queendom' is set to make a comeback with a new season in June, and rumors are swirling about the potential line-up of participants. In this season existing girl group members or female artists are combined like a puzzle to become the strongest worldwide project girl group.

The rumoured potential participants of the Queendom Puzzle

Mnet has clarified that the casting for 'Queendom Puzzle' is still in progress, and it's hard to confirm the final line-up of participants. Several popular K-Pop idols including Nako Yabuki and Hitomi Honda from IZ*ONE, and Kei from Lovelyz are rumored to join Mnet's girl group audition show 'Queendom Puzzle'. There is a possibility of Nako Yabuki and Hitomi Honda making their re-debut in Korea through the show. Kei, who had previously participated in the 'Comeback War: Queendom' in 2019, has been recognized for her exceptional singing and performance skills, and is expected to showcase her true talent again after four years. Haein from Laboum has also been confirmed to participate in the show, while JooE from MOMOLAND is rumored to join the line-up. The official line-up will be unveiled in May, as the production team says casting is still in progress.

The format of the show

'Queendom Puzzle' introduces a brand-new and exciting format. Unlike the previous season, this show focuses on individual artists competing for the last spot in a project girl group. The unique aspect of the show is the opportunity to witness girl group performances formed from new combinations each time. Every contest will feature a new puzzle-like group with distinct charm and storyline. The show promises to provide stages and stories that viewers can't experience anywhere else. Additionally, it challenges existing girl group members and female artists to showcase the novel musical charm and unexplored concepts to K-pop fans worldwide. According to the show's production team, 'Queendom Puzzle' offers a chance to rediscover each artist's individuality and charisma.

This sequel will connect 'Comeback War: Queendom' and 'Queendom 2'. 'Queendom' debuted in 2019 and quickly gained popularity by showcasing outstanding performances by K-POP girl groups and uncovering new charms.

While Mnet has yet to officially confirm the line-up for 'Queendom Puzzle', fans are already buzzing with excitement about the potential participants. With the success of the previous season, it's safe to say that 'Queendom Puzzle' will be an exciting battle for K-Pop's top female acts.

