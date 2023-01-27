j-hope IN THE BOX: BTS’ J-Hope teases an eye-opening peek into his solo album release

Showbiz can be just as demanding as it can be rewarding and the BTS members have experienced the brunt of it all over the many years that they have grown from a boy group that debuted in a small company in South Korea to become one of the biggest acts on the planet. In June 2022, the members announced their plans to start focusing on their solo careers, the pressure was instantly transferred to their individual work to witness how they would fare in this run.

BTS member J-Hope was the first to debut solo following his mixtape release in 2018. With the expectations of the world probably weighing on his shoulders, the star takes viewers behind the scenes on the creative process of ‘Jack In The Box’. Speaking about his personal colour in a new teaser for his upcoming solo documentary, the BTS member says, “People in the world don’t really know what kind of music J-Hope of BTS makes.” Detailing the thought behind his masterpiece, he talks about wanting to come out of the box he has been in to welcome the larger world.

J-Hope’s solo album documentary

The BTS members (sans SUGA who was unwell) can be seen at the pre-release listening party held one day before the official drop of his album, lending their full support to his new endeavour. The teaser to his upcoming special documentary brings forth the outstanding moments from his solo stage at Lollapalooza 2022 which successfully made him the first South Korean act to headline a major US music festival. With the motto of ‘Let’s HOPE’, in line with his name that has become a source of hope and happiness to countless around the world, the ‘Arson’ singer takes on the world of music and has his fans on the ride with him.

J-Hope recently returned from Paris after attending multiple fashion shows at the fashion week where he was invited as the special guest for brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hermès where he became the main event on arrival. Spreading his influence with his solo work just as well, watch him in ‘j-hope IN THE BOX’ which releases on February 17.