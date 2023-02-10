J-Hope IN THE BOX: BTS’ rapper and dancer prepares for Lollapalooza stage in the main trailer for documentary

According to the agency HYBE on February 10th, J-Hope posted the main trailer video for 'J-Hope in the Box' on BTS's social media handles. 'J-Hope IN THE BOX' is a Hive original documentary that contains the 200-day traces of J-Hope as a solo artist, including the process of making J-Hope's first official solo album 'Jack in the Box', released in July last year.

The trailer, which started with J-Hope's narration, begins with the image right before going on stage at the music festival 'Lollapalooza' held in Chicago, USA last August. Then, with the subtitle 'D-221', the production behind the production of his first official solo album 'Jack In The Box' was revealed. J-Hope, who is immersed in album production, busily going back and forth from the studio to the practice room, said, "The fire I lit in my passion was arson. No one knew that it would become an out of control fire."

On February 9th, MMTG YouTube channel, 'When does BTS sleep and when do they wake up? World Star J-Hope's 24 Hours' Let's dig into it so that we can follow him’ was released. J-Hope, who received a happy birthday letter from Beyoncé last year, said, “I am not in contact with Beyoncé. It felt so strange. I don't know where she got this picture. There could have been a picture with a slightly better proportion, but it was a pity,” he said, referring to a picture of her in her childhood. At that, Jaejae asked Beyoncé to take a better photo this year and they laughed.

Regarding the 'Lollapalooza' stage, J-Hope said, 'I wanted to experiment to see if I could be acknowledged in front of people who have never heard of me', and he said, "I feel like life is a series of challenges? It was time to try to stand alone, so I wanted to try it.” Praise poured in for this stage, and J-Hope said, “I was proud. I practiced too much. I gotta check from one to ten. Since I am a J-type (in MBTI), I tend to thoroughly prepare for work and try to lead it.”

