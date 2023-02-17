j-hope IN THE BOX Review: BTS’ J-Hope unscrews the chaos, cheers and charm behind his solo debut

J-Hope has always been a handful, of warmth and talent, oozing pizzazz and sunshine. However, ‘ j-hope IN THE BOX ’ takes the watchers through the shadow that follows the artist off-stage, even as he is J-Hope, just above his inherent self of Jung Hoseok. The anticipation, excitement, anxiety, preparation, feedback, failure and success that goes into all of his projects, and one especially as big as this- going solo and performing as the first Korean musician to be headlining a major US music festival, is revealed through this hour and a half.

J-Hope officially made his solo debut on July 15, 2022 however the album ‘Jack In The Box’ was a long time coming says the BTS member. He successfully became the first from the group to go solo and have his individual stage, by taking over the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival as one of the headliners. However, it was more than a walk in the park for the underground dancer turned K-pop star who laid his musician soul bare in the latest documentary. A first for himself and the fans, the movie-like video is a collection that centres around his performance which spanned across some 20 songs including most of his solo releases besides the powerhouse ‘Dynamite’ by the septet. It follows him through the highs and the lows and features some of the most important steps in making his dream come to life. A listening party housing the crème de la crème of the music world, his bandmates and his roots, he further details the memorable event.

The question is unanswerable just as it is a variable that keeps going through countless changes in the star’s life. He has been a frontrunner in the group when it comes to matching up their dances and the other six members hold his opinion in high regard. However, as a solo artist he becomes almost vulnerable, worrying about the many factors that may go wrong - although highly unlikely looking at his perfectionist self - and keeps rechecking, changing and improving at every step. This documentary captures exactly that side of J-Hope that has so far been under his glimmering demeanour.

The BTS connect

Being a part of the South Korean iconic group is not a small feat and J-Hope is well aware of that. While definitely wanting to bring out his own colour with this solo release, he does not separate himself from the septet at all. Be it as he reminisces about their Red Bullet concert that took place in the same hall he would now be using for rehearsal, talking fondly about his members at every chance he gets to SUGA’s cameo as he was unable to participate in the listening party. J-Hope mentions how RM is the first person he sends over his completed music to, receiving words of comfort in return. The same-aged friends’ shared love is unmissable as even during moments of fear, RM sends his warmth through. Member Jimin whose presence has always been crucial to J-Hope becomes all the more apparent here as he appears to become the messiah bringing back the latter’s smile during worrisome times.

What is different?

The film essentially captures a milestone in his life over multiple smaller crucial stages that work as the stepping stones to become a crowd-pulling, majestic stage. The behind-the-scenes moments from his listening party where several big names in the music industry made their way through and is a rare sighting in the Korean music scene was planned right in front of everyone’s eyes. And if there was any doubt about how real it gets, J-Hope sits down to taste each item on the menu for the party, directs the tiniest of changes to fit his vision and signs every gift box containing his album and goodies personally. But it obviously cannot all be happy nods and claps for the star who expresses his regretful moments and zeroes in on all the changes, neatly and meticulously. Meanwhile, a special cameo by American rapper and record producer, J. Cole is enough to bring out his fan side as the Korean superstar becomes a puddle of mush and awe in front of one of his favourite musicians. Another raw side of the singer greets the fans as he faces a roadblock while creating his music and resorts to his hometown where his parents welcome him with warm words, a house full of his memorabilia, and jest at the expense of his true hardworking self. His satoori comes out in bundles and we are left marvelling at this person who has something new to show each time around.

The documentary comes a full circle to a couple of days after his stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago as he has let go of the troubles that bore him down preparing for the stage, only to ask “What should I challenge next?” Cut to his upcoming project ‘Hope in the Street’, a dance-focused entity that is likely to be released soon. ‘j-hope IN THE BOX’ shows just who J-Hope is, an unstoppable, supremely talented man.