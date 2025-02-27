J-Hope launches Instagram broadcast channel on BTS' account after Sweet Dreams release announcement

BTS member J-Hope is gearing up for commencement of full-fledged solo activities after his announcement of new music on February 26. Indicating the same, he launched his individual Instagram broadcast channel on @bts.bighitofficial account. The move has greatly excited the fans, and sparked curiosity among them regarding what shall be the artist's purpose for the channel.

The channel is named hope_to and has J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour poster as its chat theme. The replies to the channel's messages are also kept on for the artist's fans to be able to express their comments on messages sent there. Through that, the BTS rapper and his fans will get to interact with each other better. As BTS members' Instagram comment sections are restricted to accounts they follow, including the group's official account and individual member accounts, a broadcast channel can be the means for fans to share their thoughts and feelings with J-Hope.

The channel already has more than 782K members within just 16 hours of its launch. The first text sent by the artist there was "Hello, Welcome to the hope-world! Greetings from hope_to, thank you". Fans have used its reply section to write comments like "Love you Hobi", "see you soon" and "excited for the tour to start". He also shared three pictures of him in the practice room. In one of the photos, J-Hope is seen standing in the practice room holding his cap, another features his sunshiny smile as he ties his shoelaces.

The third one includes a close up of his hand holding a microphone. The images might have been taken during the practice session for his upcoming single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning R&B artist, Miguel. The song is scheduled to drop on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST). As per BTS' Weverse update, the upcoming R&B pop track is a "heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved." It will premiere live at the Seoul leg of his concert, as a “special gift to fans”.