J-Hope at Lollapalooza: 5 songs we hope to see the BTS member perform feat ‘Arson’, ‘Outro: Ego’ & more

On June 8 IST, J-Hope was announced as a headlining artist at this year’s Lollapalooza, with the event’s organisers writing that this would make the BTS member “the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.” J-Hope’s upcoming performance is scheduled for Monday, August 1, 7:30 am to 8:30 am IST.

A mere few days ago, J-Hope revealed through an appearance on ‘IU’s Palette’ that his hour-long set at the festival is going to include about 16 to 17 songs. While we await J-Hope’s performance, we’ve put together a list of some songs that we especially hope to see included in the setlist!

The pre-release track from J-Hope’s recently released solo album ‘Jack In The Box’, ‘MORE’ gave us our first glimpse into this new chapter of the BTS member’s discography.

Arson

The title track from ‘Jack In The Box’, ‘Arson’ is sure to be included in many BTS fans’ dream setlists, not just ours! This introspective track gives us goosebumps while listening through our headphones, so to see this performed live would make for a truly memorable performance.

Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)

This is one particularly anticipated song, especially with the recent hints that have been greeting us. Here’s to hoping we get our first J-Hope x Becky G live performance of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ at Hobipalooza!

Base Line

Included in J-Hope’s 2018 release ‘Hope World’, ‘Base Line’ is a hip-hop track that’s short but oh-so-powerful!

Outro: Ego

The outro for BTS’ 2020 album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’, this track is J-Hope’s solo song which deals with self-reflection, and the BTS member’s identities.

Which songs are included in your dream setlist for J-Hope’s upcoming performance? Share with us through the comments section!

