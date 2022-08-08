J-Hope ‘Love Game’ Highlights: BTS member spills details about ‘Jack In The Box’ tracks like ‘What If’ & more

On SBS Power FM's 'Park So Hyun's Love Game', which was broadcast on the afternoon of August 8th, J-Hope appeared as a guest and talked about his solo album 'Jack In The Box'. J-Hope drew attention by giving a pleasant greeting, "I am your hope, J-Hope." Regarding the burden of the solo album, J-Hope said, "I was worried a lot because I had a lot of things I wanted to do in making a song.” he said.

On July 31, J-Hope, who attended the large American music festival ‘Lollapalooza’ and performed as the main stage headliner, expressed his feelings, "Looking back, I want to go back on the stage again." To the question of whether or not he’ll do it again, "I can do it once again by preparing meticulously and thoroughly." He also talked about the listening party for the album which had many artists and actors in attendance like BTS members (except Suga), Uhm Junghwa, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo and more.

J-Hope revealed that the praise for the song 'What if...' was memorable as members RM said "I'm proud that you’re trying this kind of music", and Suga said"I will listen to music when it comes out so I can enjoy just as a listener". J-Hope picked 'MORE', the pre-release song of 'Jack in the Box', as the most difficult song, and said, "It hurts my neck a lot, and I recorded it several times.”

When asked about the album, he said, “I was very careful about the flow of the album, I thought that one should solve it like a novel. Please pay attention to that part and listen to the entire album. He also called ARMYs and his BTS members his ‘Safety Zone’, which drew applause from the fans in the room. J-Hope confided in his candid answers to questions sent by his fans, and she communicated with the fans who were present in the audience. J-Hope said, "There was a sense of pressure, being one of the first to go all out on a solo album." Then, he shared an anecdote with the BTS members who supported his solo activities, and said, "I felt happy and proud to be supported and praised by members."

